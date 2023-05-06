Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $9,267,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

