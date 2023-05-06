Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.
Camping World Price Performance
CWH opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $9,267,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.