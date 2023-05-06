Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Stock Up 4.1 %

Aritzia stock opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

