Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.