Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$77.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$87.92. The company has a market cap of C$84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.87.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

