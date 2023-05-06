Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $27,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 67,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE CP opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

