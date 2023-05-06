Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $29,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 108,443 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

