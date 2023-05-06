Capital One Financial Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -2.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock valued at $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.