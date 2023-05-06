Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 41.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,630,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

