Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CSGet Rating) shares traded down 4.4% on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.75 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.12. 193,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,997,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Cormark upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.42.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.2463713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

