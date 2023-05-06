Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

