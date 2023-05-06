Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.