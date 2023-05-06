Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

