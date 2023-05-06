CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.8 %

CASI stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

