Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $182,000 in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telos by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Telos by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.