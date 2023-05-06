Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

