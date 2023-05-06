Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

