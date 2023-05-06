Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 134,681 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

