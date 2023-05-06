Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Stock Up 10.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.