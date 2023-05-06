Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $142.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

CBOE opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

