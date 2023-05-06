CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

