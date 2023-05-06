CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of CX opened at $6.61 on Thursday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

