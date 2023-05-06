CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.97.

CEMEX Price Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

