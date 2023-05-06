Charles Schwab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 104,384 put options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the typical volume of 93,278 put options.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

