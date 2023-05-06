Christian St. John- Dennis Sells 400,000 Shares of Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Rating) insider Christian St. John- Dennis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £120,000 ($149,925.04).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance

TGR stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.16. The company has a market capitalization of £32.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,512.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

