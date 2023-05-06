Christopher E. Fogal Purchases 2,385 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 45.64%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.