Christopher E. Fogal Purchases 2,385 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 45.64%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.
