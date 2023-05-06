Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 877.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

