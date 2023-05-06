Citigroup Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $124.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

