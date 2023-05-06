Citizens Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,613 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,546 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

