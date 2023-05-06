Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.69

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 11459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMTG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 44.98 and a quick ratio of 51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

