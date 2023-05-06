Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 419,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 933,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Clean Air Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

