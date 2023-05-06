Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
