Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

