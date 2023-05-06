Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.93 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

