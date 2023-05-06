CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after acquiring an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,301,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,418,000 after acquiring an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

