CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.