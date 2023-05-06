CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNA Financial Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNA opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Further Reading

