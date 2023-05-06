CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNA opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

