Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $115,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after buying an additional 2,808,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,198,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 1,177,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

