Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $44.55 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

