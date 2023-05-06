Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

