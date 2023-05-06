Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,529 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.