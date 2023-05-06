Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 75,095 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SGOV opened at $100.26 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
