Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

