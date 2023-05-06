Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,898 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.81 and its 200 day moving average is $232.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

