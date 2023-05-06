Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,734 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $529.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

