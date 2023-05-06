Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

