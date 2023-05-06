Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,539 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,551 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

