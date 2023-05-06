Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.