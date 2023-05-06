Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.