Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

