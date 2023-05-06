Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,857 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,682,000.

BATS BALT opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

