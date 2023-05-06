Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $791.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,890,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,890,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

